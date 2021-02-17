Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Inphi Corp, Xilinx Inc, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Wright Medical Group NV, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

Evanston, IL, based Investment company Magnetar Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Inphi Corp, Xilinx Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, PNM Resources Inc, sells Livongo Health Inc, Wright Medical Group NV, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Churchill Capital Corp III, Immunomedics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnetar Financial LLC. As of 2020Q4, Magnetar Financial LLC owns 557 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 23,960,401 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 1,263,077 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8912.97% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,366,300 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 917,575 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68% Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U) - 17,982,000 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.54%. The holding were 23,960,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,366,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 1,180,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.86 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 3,043,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Navistar International Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,811,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $40.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,314,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 8912.97%. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95. The stock is now traded at around $168.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 1,263,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 562.06%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,082,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 1674.16%. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 532,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 133.59%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 399,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp by 1027.49%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,127,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC added to a holding in UWM Holdings Corp by 1062.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,014,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Magnetar Financial LLC sold out a holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $14.97.