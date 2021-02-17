Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Weiss Asset Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, Health Assurance Acquisition Corp, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, Yum China Holdings Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weiss Asset Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Weiss Asset Management LP owns 195 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Weiss Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weiss+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 357,300 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 183,200 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 5,000,000 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE) - 3,500,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. New Position CAI International Inc (CAI) - 1,267,401 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio.

Weiss Asset Management LP initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.044100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.66, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 3,574,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP initiated holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,495,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP initiated holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP initiated holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 169.16%. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 643,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 144.68%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $171.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 132,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 306.94%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 55,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $19.36. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,632,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP added to a holding in HPX Corp by 89.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 318,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP added to a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

Weiss Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.21.

Weiss Asset Management LP sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84.

Weiss Asset Management LP sold out a holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Weiss Asset Management LP sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $37.96 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $41.54.

Weiss Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $103.29.