Kempen Capital Management N.v. Buys Teradata Corp, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Sells American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, PS Business Parks Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc

Amsterdam, P7, based Investment company Kempen Capital Management N.v. (Current Portfolio) buys Teradata Corp, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Thermon Group Holdings Inc, sells American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, PS Business Parks Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kempen Capital Management N.v.. As of 2020Q4, Kempen Capital Management N.v. owns 168 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 295,891 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21% Jabil Inc (JBL) - 945,624 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.18% Brunswick Corp (BC) - 517,757 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.12% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO) - 884,420 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.39% Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 464,508 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.80%

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 879,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $85.95, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $80.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 199,697 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $62.16, with an estimated average price of $58.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 183,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.42 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 656,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.76. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 136,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 232,066 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Teradata Corp by 207.38%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,671,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,350,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 348.99%. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 377,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in EnerSys by 54.43%. The purchase prices were between $68.57 and $85.43, with an estimated average price of $78.63. The stock is now traded at around $90.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 346,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Jabil Inc by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 945,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 63.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $83.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 259,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $23.23 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in PS Business Parks Inc. The sale prices were between $110.99 and $140.87, with an estimated average price of $128.75.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.46.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $78.62 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $102.49.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.07.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in MRC Global Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.89, with an estimated average price of $5.54.