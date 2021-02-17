>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Kempen Capital Management N.v. Buys Teradata Corp, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Sells American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, PS Business Parks Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: TDC -2.76% THR +0.35% COLD +0.51% ENS -0.62% JBL -2.12% PRU +0.74% BNL +0.64% EHC +0.19% GRP.U -0.46% PDM -0.23% WELL -0.48% AI -5.51%

Amsterdam, P7, based Investment company Kempen Capital Management N.v. (Current Portfolio) buys Teradata Corp, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Thermon Group Holdings Inc, sells American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, PS Business Parks Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kempen Capital Management N.v.. As of 2020Q4, Kempen Capital Management N.v. owns 168 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT N.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kempen+capital+management+n.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT N.V.
  1. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 295,891 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
  2. Jabil Inc (JBL) - 945,624 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.18%
  3. Brunswick Corp (BC) - 517,757 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.12%
  4. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO) - 884,420 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.39%
  5. Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 464,508 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.80%
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 879,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $85.95, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $80.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 199,697 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $62.16, with an estimated average price of $58.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 183,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.42 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 656,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.76. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 136,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 232,066 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Teradata Corp by 207.38%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,671,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,350,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 348.99%. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 377,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: EnerSys (ENS)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in EnerSys by 54.43%. The purchase prices were between $68.57 and $85.43, with an estimated average price of $78.63. The stock is now traded at around $90.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 346,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Jabil Inc by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 945,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 63.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $83.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 259,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $23.23 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in PS Business Parks Inc. The sale prices were between $110.99 and $140.87, with an estimated average price of $128.75.

Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.46.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $78.62 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $102.49.

Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.07.

Sold Out: MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in MRC Global Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.89, with an estimated average price of $5.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT N.V.. Also check out:

1. KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT N.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT N.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT N.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT N.V. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)