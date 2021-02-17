Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) EVP, CLO, CHRO & Corp Secy Ryan K Stafford Sold $802,725 of Shares

EVP, CLO, CHRO & Corp Secy of Littelfuse Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ryan K Stafford (insider trades) sold 2,919 shares of LFUS on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $275 a share. The total sale was $802,725.

Littelfuse Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling of circuit protection product for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. It offers electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial vehicles. Littelfuse Inc has a market cap of $6.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $272.990000 with a P/E ratio of 51.81 and P/S ratio of 4.64. The dividend yield of Littelfuse Inc stocks is 0.69%. Littelfuse Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Littelfuse Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Littelfuse Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, CLO, CHRO & Corp Secy Ryan K Stafford sold 2,919 shares of LFUS stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $275. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.73% since.

EVP, CLO, CHRO & Corp Secy Ryan K Stafford sold 7,184 shares of LFUS stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $275. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.73% since.

Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,000 shares of LFUS stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $269.59. The price of the stock has increased by 1.26% since.

Director John E Major sold 2,647 shares of LFUS stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $270.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.03% since.

Director John E Major sold 1,350 shares of LFUS stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $262.06. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LFUS, click here