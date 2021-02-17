Cummins Inc (CMI) President & COO Tony Satterthwaite Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President & COO of Cummins Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tony Satterthwaite (insider trades) sold 5,852 shares of CMI on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $245.11 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products, including filtration, after treatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, and others. Cummins Inc has a market cap of $35.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $241.060000 with a P/E ratio of 20.09 and P/S ratio of 1.81. The dividend yield of Cummins Inc stocks is 2.18%. Cummins Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cummins Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Cummins Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 9,346 shares of CMI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $245.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.65% since.

Chairman & CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of CMI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $245.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.65% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

VP - CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of CMI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $244.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President & COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,852 shares of CMI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $245.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.65% since.

VP - Corporate Controller Christopher C Clulow sold 220 shares of CMI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $246.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.21% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Jill E Cook sold 2,107 shares of CMI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $244.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.48% since.

President - Components Jennifer Rumsey sold 352 shares of CMI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $245.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.77% since.

VP - Corporate Strategy Thaddeus B Ewald sold 650 shares of CMI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $244.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CMI, click here