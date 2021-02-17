Vivakor Purchases Water Remediation System from solvAQUA

Adds Ability to Remediate Hydrocarbons from Water

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK:VIVK), a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, primarily focused on soil remediation, is pleased to announce that it has purchased three initial water remediation systems from its strategic partner solvAQUA.

The two companies entered into a strategic agreement in April 2020, whereby Vivakor agreed to purchase equipment from solvAQUA Inc., a Canada-based clean water technology company. The combination of solvAQUA's water treatment platform with Vivakor's soil remediation system enables Vivakor to clean and remediate hydrocarbons from both soil and water. The solvAQUA unit will be integrated with Vivakor's Remediation Processing Center to remove hydrocarbons from both the water and soil where needed, such as cleaning produced water from oil production, but can also be used as a stand-alone system for remediating contaminated water such as produced water.

The solvAQUA Wastewater Management System (WMS) is a compact solution that continually processes and separates large volumes of wastewater (4,000+ m3/day for each WMS) with an ability to scale to remove any volume of oil, grease and suspended solids from wastewater, in most cases removing 99.99% of waste. The processed water stream can in some cases be discharged or reused without further treatment.

"The addition of the solvAQUA water remediation technology makes it possible for Vivakor to remediate both dry and wet contamination sites with as close to a "zero waste" solution as possible," said Vivakor Chief Exective Officer, Matt Nicosia. "We will utilize an on-site systematic approach that reduces space requirements, minimizes waste removal to landfills, and recovers the waste hydrocarbons, creating additional revenue streams."

solvAQUA Chief Executive Officer, Chris Tesarski, stated, "This is just the beginning of what our companies can accomplish together. Around the globe, environmental tragedies have damaged soil and water and devastated communities. These two technologies enable synergistic collaboration to clean up environmental nightmares and put communities on a path toward health, safety and sustainability."

About solvAQUA

solvAQUA is a Global Water Recovery and Waste Reduction Solutions company with technology that provides clean water for re-use for many different purposes. The solutions are engineered with the environment and economics at the forefront, while at the same time considering industry demand for sustainable technology.

The solvAQUA proprietary process is an effective solution to wastewater management - whether it is water for industrial use, agriculture, and community infrastructure; or it can be for clean, fresh water for reuse.

The solvAQUA process has been tested in the United States, Canada, and Mexico; onshore and offshore where it confirmed that its nano-technology process works with oil and gas, industrial, and municipal wastewater streams.

For more information, please visit: https://solvaqua.com.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a clean energy technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum-based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

