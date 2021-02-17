OPTEC International Publishes Dec 31st, 2020 Quarterly Financial Report Exceeding Expectations Showing Revenue Increase of 1000% From Previous Quarter

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today announced the company's December 31st, 2020 Quarterly Financial Report with over 1000% increase in revenue from the previous quarter. This was achieved by strong and larger transaction volumes during the significant reported increase in Pandemic cases globally.

The significant increase in revenues exceeded $11M for this period and generated a net income of approximately $7.38M increasing shareholder equity to $17M.

Company CEO Roger Pawson commented "As a result of the growth the company has acquired an additional 17,298 sq. feet warehouse and distribution center within close proximity to the company's existing two facilities. OPTEC takes possession of the new facility March 1st, 2021".

Mr. Pawson further stated, "Upon full completion of the company's $2B+ PPE and Medical supply contract , the company intends to use the profits to launch a stock buyback program and continue the goal of up listing to the NASDAQ Exchange".

Dec 31st 2020, Financial Report Link: https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/271185/content

Recent Company Announcement:

OPTEC announced the addition of Antigen & Antibody Rapid-Test Kits with 10 Minute Results to the company's PPE Inventory for global distribution. The Rapid-Test Kits are manufactured in the USA and comply with the specific requirements for Rapid-Testing within the current FDA and CDC guidelines.

OPTEC Acquires Z2O the "Uber of Cleaning & Sterilization APP". www.Z2O.com

OPTEC Appointments Kyle McGowan Former CDC Chief of Staff and Amanda Campbell Former Deputy CDC Chief of Staff to the company's Advisory Board.

About OPTEC International, Inc. With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTECInternational is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

OPTEC International, Inc. investor relations at: www.optecintl.com/investor

