Fire the Cannons: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make History Winning the Super Bowl at Home

Super Bowl LV Champions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Official CommemorativeFilm from NFL Films, Available March 23 on Digital & Blu-Ray™

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / In what was an unprecedented NFL season by any definition, the Super Bowl ended in historic fashion as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team ever to host the game and hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on their home field. Led by five-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady and an incredible defensive performance, Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured the franchise's second world championship with a 31-9 victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

On March 23, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the National Football League (NFL) and NFL Films will team up to bring fans the most anticipated sports film of the year when Super Bowl LV Champions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers releases on Digital, Blu-Ray™ and DVD. Pre-order the film now on NFL Shop or Apple TV. The Blu-Ray™ and DVD will be available throughout the Tampa area wherever videos are sold. The digital version will be available on Apple, Amazon, Google, Xbox, Sony and Vudu.

All the magical moments from the Buccaneers' title run are now yours to own in this must-see film.

Relive each week of the Bucs' championship season in all its the glory including their eight-game winning streak to close out the season, including three straight road playoff games against Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay, before returning home to make history in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium under the leadership of head coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

"The Cinedigm team is proud of our longstanding relationship with the National Football League and NFL Films, and this year we had the honor of witnessing history as the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, won his unprecedented seventh Super Bowl ring, all while leading a new team to glory," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer and Head of Digital Sales, Cinedigm. "We are confident that Tampa Bay fans will enjoy this incredible film celebrating their team's unforgettable season!"

"If you step back and look at it, everything came together for Tampa Bay in December and January," said Todd Schmidt, Senior Producer at NFL Films. "What we get to do is show you how it happened from the inside-out. Our cameras show a defense becoming one of the NFL's finest and our sound depicts leaders like Tom Brady, Lavonte David and Jason Pierre-Paul making everyone believe they can win it all. It's a wonderful story to be able to tell."

This Super Bowl LV Champions Film release kicks off an overall deal renewal between Cinedigm and NFL Productions.

Bonus features available on all formats will include:

Super Bowl LV Opening Night

Post-Game Ceremonies

2020 NFL Shots of the Year

2020 NFL Sounds of the Year - Trash Talk

2020 NFL Sounds of the Year - The QB Club

2020 NFL Sounds of the Year - Officials

2020 NFL Sounds of the Year - Follies

2020 NFL Sounds of the Year - Defense

2020 NFL Sounds of the Year - Celebrations

Additional bonus features available only on Blu-Ray:

Women's Coaches in Tampa Bay

The Tom Brady Interview

Man of The Year: Mike Evans

NFL The Grind: Devin White

NFL The Grind: Tom Brady and Brett Favre

Film Specs

Total Run Time (including bonus features) Aspect Ratio Audio Subtitles DVD 120 Mins. 1.78 16x9 5.1 Dolby Digital English CC & SDH Blu-ray 140 Mins. 1.78 16x9 5.1 & 2.0 DTS English SDH

The Credits

Written and Directed by: Ameya Banks, Kevin Bushman, Mike Wimmer DVD Producer: Todd J. Schmidt Narrated by: Scott Graham Project Manager: Sandra Aiken Skarstedt Production Assistant: Nidhi Bhagat Authoring & Emulation: Peter Locke Production Operations: Tom Costella, Tom Fittipaldi

Official Synopsis:

FIRE THE CANNONS!

For the first time in NFL History, a Super Bowl champion was crowned on their home field as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured their second Vince Lombardi Trophy with a 31-9 victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Tampa Bay made history with Tom Brady turning the franchise 17-year playoff win drought into Super Bowl glory, with a 31-9 victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Relive all the glory from the Buccaneers' second championship season - from their final 8-game winning streak, to winning three straight road playoff games, before returning home to Raymond James Stadium for a highly-anticipated matchup against the AFC champions.

With sideline sound and in-game wires that put you right in the action, award winning cinematography, pulse-pounding music, and exciting special features - Super Bowl LV Champions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a must-have for every Buccaneers fan!

About NFL Films

NFL Films - the most-honored filmmaker in sports television history with 131 Sports Emmy Awards - remains a gold standard in sports television, providing unprecedented access to and legendary storytelling about the sport of professional football, spanning across several genres and networks. With more than 100 million feet of film in its library, NFL Films is the historical backbone of NFL Network, with Emmy Award-winning series such as A Football Life and America's Game, as well as highly acclaimed series such as The Top 100, NFL Mic'd Up and NFL's Top 10. Outside of NFL Network, NFL Films lends its creative expertise for Emmy-Award winning series such as Hard Knocks and 30 for 30, as well as Peyton's Places, Inside the NFL, Turning Point and NFL Films Presents, further telling the amazing stories surrounding the game of football. NFL Films is a part of NFL Media, the owned and operated media division of the National Football League, which is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL App and NFL RedZone.

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm enables hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe to stream their passions by delivering enthusiast streaming channels and content to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

