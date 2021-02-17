SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; Investors Should Contact the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP a national securities litigation firm, announces that it is investigating EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.
On February 16, 2021, Wolfpack Research issued a scathing report concerning EHang entitled: "EHang: A Stock Promotion Destined to Crash and Burn." In this report, Wolfpack Research called EHang "an elaborate stock promotion, built on largely fabricated revenues based on sham sales contracts . . . ." The report continued that "EH has perpetuated its story with a collection of lies about its products, manufacturing, revenues, partnerships, and potential regulatory approval of its purported main business." Wolfpack Research asserted that it "gathered extensive evidence including behind-the-scenes photographs, recorded phone calls, and videos of on-site visits to EH's various facilities." The market was stunned on this news, with shares down trading intraday as low as approximately 27% from the opening price.
Labaton Sucharow is investigating whether the company and certain of its executives and officers may be liable for securities fraud. If you recently owned stock and/or options in EHang and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at [email protected]
About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.labaton.com[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005867/en/