TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of seven cents per share, payable on April 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2021.“Our sustained operational excellence has resulted in a record 2020 in the face of a challenging external market environment,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “Due to the strength and resiliency of our business model and our strong performance, we remain positioned to continue our track record of delivering value for our shareholders.”TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. [url="]TEGNA+Marketing+Solutions[/url] (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including [url="]Premion[/url], TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit [url="]www.TEGNA.com[/url].Certain statements in this communication may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements, including risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on U.S. and world financial markets, potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to TEGNA’s operations and business relating thereto and TEGNA’s ability to execute on its standalone plan. Other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors and risks that may affect TEGNA’s operations or financial results are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

