Veteran Nashville Banker Joins CapStar as Commercial Relationship Manager

February 17, 2021 | About: CSTR +0.16%

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings ( CSTR), announces the hiring of Joey Patterson as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager with a concentration in Rutherford and Williamson counties. Joey brings a broad financial services and entrepreneurial background and will focus on banking privately owned businesses, their owners, and real estate investors across the region.

“With a renewed focus on the dynamic economic growth in Rutherford and Williamson counties, we are excited to assemble a strong team of bankers who are not only industry experts, but also understand the unique needs of our communities,” said Jennie O’Bryan, CapStar’s Rutherford and Williamson Counties market president. “We are strategically hiring top talent, and I could not be more thrilled to have Joey join us. His energy and results-driven approach make him a key addition to our team.”

Joey Patterson, Commercial Relationship Manager ([email protected])

Joey joins CapStar having most recently served as Vice President - Commercial Lender for TriStar Bank in Nashville. Joey began his banking career as a Branch Manager in Franklin and subsequently specialized in small business and commercial banking for a number of banks across the Middle Tennessee region.

Joey earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Independence University. He also holds Series 7, 63, Life and Health insurance licenses.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $2.98 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers in 12 Tennessee counties. The bank was recognized by Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, as a national Customer Service Leader for small business banking. For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c87aabb5-10fa-49e7-9d0b-98ff7e362498

