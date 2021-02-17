PR Newswire
BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021
BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) will release first quarter earnings for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021 at approximately 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The full earnings release and accompanying details illustrating key performance measures will be available on Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com, under "investor relations."
Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of December 31, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $583.1 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-corp-first-fiscal-quarter-earnings-notification-301230336.html
SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.