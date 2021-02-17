The Ultimate Off-Road Vehicle You've Been Waiting for: All-New 2021 Can-Am Commander is Built for Those Who Play Hard and Work Hard

VALCOURT, QC, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BRP (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) first entered the side-by-side vehicle category in 2010 with the launch of the Can-Am Commander. Ten years and an incredible number of awards, accolades, and podiums later, the brand is firmly entrenched as a global leader in the off-road vehicle space. And new for 2021, Can-Am is going back to its roots with a completely redesigned Can-Am Commander, built from the rider down to be the ultimate in versatility for those who play hard and work hard.

The all-new Can-Am Commander raises the bar of fun and capability, whether cruising trails, dirt roads, and ranch/farmland with ease, rolling up your sleeves and getting to work, or loading up and going to your favorite hunting or fishing spots. The redesigned vehicle is quieter and more comfortable, it has plenty of power to get the job done, and its enhanced ground clearance means you can take the short way to get wherever it is you're going.

"The 2021 Can-Am Commander is our most versatile side-by-side vehicle, period," said Julie Tourville, Director, Global Marketing, Can-Am Off-Road and Marine Group at BRP. "It is smooth and incredibly fun to drive, yet rugged and very capable. The lineup, built from the rider down, is truly the best of off-road living – designed for an awesome rider experience regardless of use."

Make it fun, get it done.

The Can-Am Commander is built for longer rides and wider horizons. No matter the trail, terrain or condition, it is designed to be as versatile as you are and tackle it all. There are multiple trims to fit different needs for two or four passengers, and it comes with a wide array of optional features so your machine can be tailored to your every need. And with more than 150 available accessories – many of which using BRP's proprietary quick-on, quick-off LinQ technology – the Can-Am Commander has all the essentials to perform on every journey that lies ahead or go toe-to-toe with any task.

Performance : A powerful and proven Rotax 1000R engine delivering 100hp, maximum ground clearance to conquer rough terrain, a quieter ride for enhanced comfort, and improved suspension for a better ride experience in varying conditions.

: A powerful and proven Rotax 1000R engine delivering 100hp, maximum ground clearance to conquer rough terrain, a quieter ride for enhanced comfort, and improved suspension for a better ride experience in varying conditions. Workability : Take what you need when you need it with 2,000lbs of towing capacity and the segment's largest dump cargo box able to load up to 600lbs of cargo.

: Take what you need when you need it with 2,000lbs of towing capacity and the segment's largest dump cargo box able to load up to 600lbs of cargo. Design and Ergonomics : A distinctly Can-Am look so you stand out in the crowd, along with enhanced passenger comfort for longer days of riding.

: A distinctly Can-Am look so you stand out in the crowd, along with enhanced passenger comfort for longer days of riding. Low cost of ownership: Class-leading maintenance intervals and do-it-yourself-friendly maintenance access points for those who like to tackle it on their own.

Can-Am has the right machine, part, or accessory to ensure you are able to get the most out of whatever you're asking your machine to do. For more technical details and product specs, as well as information about the complete lineup of Can-Am Off-Road vehicles, visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/ .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience.

With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ultimate-off-road-vehicle-youve-been-waiting-for-all-new-2021-can-am-commander-is-built-for-those-who-play-hard-and-work-hard-301230173.html

SOURCE BRP Inc.