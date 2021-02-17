Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.65 per Common Share; Board Approves Additional 15 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per common share, an increase of 23.1% over the $1.34 paid in the same quarter in 2020, payable on March 12, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021. This increase follows 42 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Also, the Board authorized the Company to purchase 15 million shares of the Company's common stock for treasury, which is in addition to the shares remaining under the existing share repurchase authorization announced in October 2015. The total amount authorized will be adjusted proportionately to reflect the three-for-one stock split announced on February 3, 2021 so that there will be three times as many shares authorized for repurchase immediately after the stock split. The repurchase authorization has no expiration date, and purchases may be made from time to time for general corporate purposes.

