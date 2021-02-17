Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) Sr. EVP Commercial Banking Mark T. Reitzes Bought $50,115 of Shares

Sr. EVP Commercial Banking of Northwest Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark T. Reitzes (insider trades) bought 3,650 shares of NWBI on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $13.73 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,115.

Northwest Bancshares Inc is a stock savings bank and community-oriented financial institution. It operates banks in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Maryland offering personal and business deposit and loan products. Northwest Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $1.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.645000 with a P/E ratio of 22.74 and P/S ratio of 3.14. The dividend yield of Northwest Bancshares Inc stocks is 5.58%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Northwest Bancshares Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Sr. EVP & CFO William W Harvey sold 5,000 shares of NWBI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $13.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.55% since.

Sr. EVP & CFO William W Harvey sold 4,911 shares of NWBI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $13.59. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

Sr. EVP & CFO William W Harvey sold 5,089 shares of NWBI stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $13.37. The price of the stock has increased by 2.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. EVP Commercial Banking Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,650 shares of NWBI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $13.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.

Director Timothy M Hunter bought 10,000 shares of NWBI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $13.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

Director John P Meegan sold 15,000 shares of NWBI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $13.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.26% since.

Director John P Meegan sold 15,000 shares of NWBI stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $13.38. The price of the stock has increased by 1.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NWBI, click here