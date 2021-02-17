>
Articles 

Red Cedar Capital, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Boeing Co, Sells Discovery Inc, Discovery Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: SPY +0.02% TEVA -0.62% DIS +0.05% BA -0.76% DISCK +2.77% DISCA +4.24% ZBH -1.12% BDX -0.2% BP +1.73% COP +1.04% CRCQQ +0% L -0.51%

Investment company Red Cedar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Boeing Co, The Walt Disney Co, sells Discovery Inc, Discovery Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Cedar Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Red Cedar Capital, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Red Cedar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+cedar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Red Cedar Capital, LLC
  1. Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 537,564 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  2. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 90,212 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53%
  3. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 7,209 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,577 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  5. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 58,075 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 3281.25%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $8.61 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 181,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93.

Sold Out: California Resources Corp (CRCQQ)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $0.21 and $0.21, with an estimated average price of $0.21.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Sold Out: Novan Inc (NOVN)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Novan Inc. The sale prices were between $0.44 and $1.05, with an estimated average price of $0.55.

Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 96.97%. The sale prices were between $17.44 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Red Cedar Capital, LLC still held 2,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 94.14%. The sale prices were between $19.27 and $30.09, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Red Cedar Capital, LLC still held 385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 58.62%. The sale prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $158.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Red Cedar Capital, LLC still held 300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Red Cedar Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 39.58%. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Red Cedar Capital, LLC still held 229 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Red Cedar Capital, LLC. Also check out:

