Solstein Capital, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, Zoetis Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp

Investment company Solstein Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, Zoetis Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, MP Materials Corp, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, Nomad Foods, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solstein Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Solstein Capital, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KSA, ZTS, MP, XLE, EWA, CPRI, OIH, EWJ, ERUS, EWC, CSIQ, MSTR, FISV, IWM, EWT, EWY, RH, BKNG, EWS, AMLP, XLB, ERIC, DHR, TWTR, VUG, IHRT,

KSA, ZTS, MP, XLE, EWA, CPRI, OIH, EWJ, ERUS, EWC, CSIQ, MSTR, FISV, IWM, EWT, EWY, RH, BKNG, EWS, AMLP, XLB, ERIC, DHR, TWTR, VUG, IHRT, Added Positions: YUMC, IIPR, BP, TIP, EQNR, TOT, LVS, RIO, ECPG, ROKU, FDX, MSFT, V, BHP, VRTV, TMUS, CAT, IPHI, ENZL, MLCO, KBA, HD, AMT, NVO, PYPL, QCOM, EEM, JPM, GOOGL, AAPL, MA,

YUMC, IIPR, BP, TIP, EQNR, TOT, LVS, RIO, ECPG, ROKU, FDX, MSFT, V, BHP, VRTV, TMUS, CAT, IPHI, ENZL, MLCO, KBA, HD, AMT, NVO, PYPL, QCOM, EEM, JPM, GOOGL, AAPL, MA, Reduced Positions: NOMD, PDD, TMO, GLD, FCN, GDS, EQIX, FSLR, ICLR, TXG, AMZN, EXPE, ASML, ONEQ, SE, BNO,

NOMD, PDD, TMO, GLD, FCN, GDS, EQIX, FSLR, ICLR, TXG, AMZN, EXPE, ASML, ONEQ, SE, BNO, Sold Out: TLT, SHY, FNV, VXX, CHWY, XLU, FVAC, GO, EQC, SH, KWEB, RWM, ONEM, KL, ROG, JD, NVDA, PEP, SFM, SHOP, IBB, KO, FB, FXY, NET, CMCSA, CRM, BPYU, NIB, CVX, PG, GSK, STZ, LQD, GOOG, EWG, VZ, SNY, FSLY, PRAA, BLK, NFLX, MC, CCI, DEO, CSCO, EL, AGI, ABBV, MIK, GDX, BMY, PFE, PALL, AEM, LRCX, VIV, TXN, NSP, UNP, UNH, VOD, III, CDNS, NEE, GILD, INTC, RGLD, ABT, MRK, VRSK, HON, ZM, AMGN, CI, ORCL, PXD, ADBE, CNQ, DE, LLY, CPRT, DXCM, MMC, MODN, LHX, TT, YUM, LDOS, BIIB, LII, ROK, ANTM, CHTR, NOW, AJG, CVS, CWST, GS, SPGI, NOC, RTX, TNK, ACN, BDX, CE, GD, REGN, WEX, GRFS, AMD, CME, GLW, EXC, MRVL, MSI, SLB, AFL, APD, AKAM, ADP, D, ECL, OXY, VRSN, G, AWK, PSX, ENR, EDV, INTU, NSC, LH, VLO, WYNN, DGX,

For the details of Solstein Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/solstein+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 6 shares, 27.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 607 shares, 27.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.42% iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) - 17,940 shares, 27.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 3,427 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,506 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.60%

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $168.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.68%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.32 and $31.54, with an estimated average price of $30.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.68%. The holding were 17,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 41,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 26,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.21. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 237.93%. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.08. The stock is now traded at around $214.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 1102.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 424.36%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 214.72%. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Equinor ASA by 628.76%. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,951 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $56.16 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $73.15.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Solstein Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 82.5%. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.25%. Solstein Capital, LLC still held 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 64.08%. The sale prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29. The stock is now traded at around $202.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Solstein Capital, LLC still held 3,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.