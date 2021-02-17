>
Solstein Capital, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, Zoetis Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: YUMC -0.26% IIPR -2.44% BP +1.73% TIP -0.04% LVS +0.92% EQNR -0.16% ZTS +1.55% KSA +0.15% MP +1.33% XLE +1.49% EWA -0.55% CPRI -1.92%

Investment company Solstein Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, Zoetis Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, MP Materials Corp, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, Nomad Foods, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solstein Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Solstein Capital, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Solstein Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/solstein+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Solstein Capital, LLC
  1. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 6 shares, 27.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 607 shares, 27.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.42%
  3. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) - 17,940 shares, 27.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 3,427 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,506 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.60%
New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $168.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.68%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.32 and $31.54, with an estimated average price of $30.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.68%. The holding were 17,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 41,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 26,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.21. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 237.93%. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.08. The stock is now traded at around $214.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 1102.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 424.36%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 214.72%. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Equinor ASA by 628.76%. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,951 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $56.16 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $73.15.

Sold Out: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Reduced: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Solstein Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 82.5%. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.25%. Solstein Capital, LLC still held 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Solstein Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 64.08%. The sale prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29. The stock is now traded at around $202.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Solstein Capital, LLC still held 3,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.



