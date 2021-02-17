USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond

Investment company USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, sells CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPLG, SPAB, SPDW, JETS, SPSM, SPEM, DGRO, SPIP, VB, SJNK, RWO, GWX, BIV, SPTL, SPIB, EBND, IVV, IAC, FB, VDC, VV,
- Added Positions: FIXD, IQLT, JPST, ITA, IWR, IWF, EDV, VZ, VBK, IHI, MGK, XLP, XLK, SHM, AOK, VIS, TLT, PG, EFA, BND, AAPL, T, AMZN, XEL, ALE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, SCHG, SCHD, SCHB, ACWV, SCHZ, ACWI, QQQ, IGIB, GLD, DBEM, SPYD, MMM, MGC, TRV, PXH, LMBS, IEF, BRK.B, DBEF, ECL, DIS, MSFT, XLU, GLDM,
- Sold Out: SHV, SHY, IWM, DON,
For the details of USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usadvisors+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 104,508 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 227,730 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.13%
- BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 121,509 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39%
- CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 181,765 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 122,263 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.13%
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 113,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 104,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 77,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 77,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.21%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 72,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 68,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 90.60%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $252.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $28.89 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying