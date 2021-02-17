USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond

Investment company USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, sells CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, SPAB, SPDW, JETS, SPSM, SPEM, DGRO, SPIP, VB, SJNK, RWO, GWX, BIV, SPTL, SPIB, EBND, IVV, IAC, FB, VDC, VV,

SPLG, SPAB, SPDW, JETS, SPSM, SPEM, DGRO, SPIP, VB, SJNK, RWO, GWX, BIV, SPTL, SPIB, EBND, IVV, IAC, FB, VDC, VV, Added Positions: FIXD, IQLT, JPST, ITA, IWR, IWF, EDV, VZ, VBK, IHI, MGK, XLP, XLK, SHM, AOK, VIS, TLT, PG, EFA, BND, AAPL, T, AMZN, XEL, ALE,

FIXD, IQLT, JPST, ITA, IWR, IWF, EDV, VZ, VBK, IHI, MGK, XLP, XLK, SHM, AOK, VIS, TLT, PG, EFA, BND, AAPL, T, AMZN, XEL, ALE, Reduced Positions: SCHO, SCHG, SCHD, SCHB, ACWV, SCHZ, ACWI, QQQ, IGIB, GLD, DBEM, SPYD, MMM, MGC, TRV, PXH, LMBS, IEF, BRK.B, DBEF, ECL, DIS, MSFT, XLU, GLDM,

SCHO, SCHG, SCHD, SCHB, ACWV, SCHZ, ACWI, QQQ, IGIB, GLD, DBEM, SPYD, MMM, MGC, TRV, PXH, LMBS, IEF, BRK.B, DBEF, ECL, DIS, MSFT, XLU, GLDM, Sold Out: SHV, SHY, IWM, DON,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 104,508 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 227,730 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.13% BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 121,509 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 181,765 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69% CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 122,263 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.13%

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 113,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 104,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 77,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 77,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.21%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 72,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 68,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 90.60%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $252.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $28.89 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.33.