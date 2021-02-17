Full Sail Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Accenture PLC, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Full Sail Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Coca-Cola Co, JPMorgan Chase, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Accenture PLC, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Paycom Software Inc, Entegris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Full Sail Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Full Sail Capital, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $838 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FUTY, FREL, JPM, LOW, SQ, MA, MCD, DLN, BILI, APPN, QRVO, PM, UNP, ASML, ISRG, INTU, XRAY, CMCSA, CVX, CVS, BOH, ABT, PSX, FORM, TMQ,

FUTY, FREL, JPM, LOW, SQ, MA, MCD, DLN, BILI, APPN, QRVO, PM, UNP, ASML, ISRG, INTU, XRAY, CMCSA, CVX, CVS, BOH, ABT, PSX, FORM, TMQ, Added Positions: MUB, TIP, AGG, LQD, IEFA, EMB, MINT, BNDX, IJH, VSS, KO, VOO, AMZN, XLB, V, RTX, TSM, NKE, UNH, TXN, PG, HON, BA, BLK, AZN,

MUB, TIP, AGG, LQD, IEFA, EMB, MINT, BNDX, IJH, VSS, KO, VOO, AMZN, XLB, V, RTX, TSM, NKE, UNH, TXN, PG, HON, BA, BLK, AZN, Reduced Positions: IEMG, PFF, VGT, VWO, FTEC, SPY, MSFT, IWM, EEM, PS, IWR, VHT, VOX, PEP, VFH, IVV, XLI, VB, YUM, SHOP, OKE, VO, NEE, XLE, XLY, JKH, AAPL, YUMC, GOOG, FISV, VIS, GOOGL, HD, VDE, DHR, COST, TMO, XLF, CLR, ROKU, VUG, BMY, DAR, XLK, T, ICE, JNJ, PFE, QQQ, VZ, DIS, FB, CTLT,

IEMG, PFF, VGT, VWO, FTEC, SPY, MSFT, IWM, EEM, PS, IWR, VHT, VOX, PEP, VFH, IVV, XLI, VB, YUM, SHOP, OKE, VO, NEE, XLE, XLY, JKH, AAPL, YUMC, GOOG, FISV, VIS, GOOGL, HD, VDE, DHR, COST, TMO, XLF, CLR, ROKU, VUG, BMY, DAR, XLK, T, ICE, JNJ, PFE, QQQ, VZ, DIS, FB, CTLT, Sold Out: ACN, PAYC, ENTG, CDW, OGS,

For the details of Full Sail Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/full+sail+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 584,281 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.21% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 607,569 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 293,888 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.06% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 470,487 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 491,076 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.73%

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $40.45. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 114,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 177,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $177.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $337.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 168,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 114.64%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $399.72.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $68.82 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.69.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $118.73 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $131.04.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $74.72 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $87.54.