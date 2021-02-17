Inlet Private Wealth, LLC Buys Vertiv Holdings Co, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, PetMed Express Inc, Sells Xperi Holding Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, American International Group Inc

Investment company Inlet Private Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vertiv Holdings Co, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, PetMed Express Inc, B&G Foods Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, sells Xperi Holding Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, American International Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inlet Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Inlet Private Wealth, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 461,018 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,681 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,809 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 55,329 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.67% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 34,703 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 218,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $191.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $80.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $224.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc by 193.72%. The purchase prices were between $42.77 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 88,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PetMed Express Inc by 100.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 155,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 331.30%. The purchase prices were between $26.23 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 107,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 345.55%. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 65,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 186,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 64.81%. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 107,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $11.16 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.47.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $120.87, with an estimated average price of $105.08.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93.