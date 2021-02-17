Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SSg

Investment company Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Facebook Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Actinver Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JNK, BNDX, EEMV, MDLA, SLQD, GS, TTD, ESGE, XLE, MBB, CSCO, SYNA, EA, CVX, AMKR, GLUU, SWN, TNXP, BIOL,

JNK, BNDX, EEMV, MDLA, SLQD, GS, TTD, ESGE, XLE, MBB, CSCO, SYNA, EA, CVX, AMKR, GLUU, SWN, TNXP, BIOL, Added Positions: LQD, EMB, IEFA, IEMG, SHY, ESGU, IJR, SHV, JNJ, XLF, MA, GLD, AMZN, BABA, GOOGL, IVV, SHYG, HYG, QUAL, EFG,

LQD, EMB, IEFA, IEMG, SHY, ESGU, IJR, SHV, JNJ, XLF, MA, GLD, AMZN, BABA, GOOGL, IVV, SHYG, HYG, QUAL, EFG, Reduced Positions: TLT, VIG, XLK, FB, SPY, QQQ, SH, APHA, RDS.B, BCS, GILD, SLM, FDN, T, CX, MAXR, AGNC, NLY, IGSB, DIS, PSEC, GOOG, GOVT, ATVI, CNX, VLUE, V,

TLT, VIG, XLK, FB, SPY, QQQ, SH, APHA, RDS.B, BCS, GILD, SLM, FDN, T, CX, MAXR, AGNC, NLY, IGSB, DIS, PSEC, GOOG, GOVT, ATVI, CNX, VLUE, V, Sold Out: NEAR, TGT, ACM, DG, IBM, JHG, KLAC, QRVO, TSLA, MRK, FSK, ERIC, MFC, DB, ING, RRC, NAT,

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 54,011 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.30% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,204 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 56,064 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 27,662 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.27% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 23,128 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.56%

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 23,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 36,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $65.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 14,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $31.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31. The stock is now traded at around $844.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 62.56%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 23,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 340.28%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 9,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 267.67%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 15,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.37%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 41,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 87.68%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 47.26%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The sale prices were between $24.3 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $28.65.

Actinver Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89.