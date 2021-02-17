>
New World Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, Sells BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: SUB -0.06% AMGN +1.19%

Investment company New World Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, sells BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New World Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, New World Advisors LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New World Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+world+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New World Advisors LLC
  1. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 2,403,762 shares, 86.57% of the total portfolio.
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 9,647 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 22,046 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 660 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio.
  5. BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 15,349 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.68%
New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

New World Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

New World Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.



