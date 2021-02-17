Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd Buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, General Motors Co, Sells Universal Display Corp, Vipshop Holdings, Booking Holdings Inc

Investment company Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, General Motors Co, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Universal Display Corp, Vipshop Holdings, Booking Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd owns 39 stocks with a total value of $540 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EWZ, VIAC, THD, EIDO, MRK, EWW,

EWZ, VIAC, THD, EIDO, MRK, EWW, Added Positions: VMC, GM, KRE, BMY, LMT, BMRN, EWS, CPRI, MRVL, CVX, IIVI,

VMC, GM, KRE, BMY, LMT, BMRN, EWS, CPRI, MRVL, CVX, IIVI, Reduced Positions: BKNG, DAL, BIDU, GOOGL, DIS, TCOM, TOT,

BKNG, DAL, BIDU, GOOGL, DIS, TCOM, TOT, Sold Out: OLED, VIPS, COP, CCL, MU, ALXN, RCL, RL, LEVI, TSN, PCAR, URI, STLD, USCR, TEX, TRN, XLNX, IPGP, X, MCHP, FLR,

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 284,555 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.35% Facebook Inc (FB) - 195,413 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 221,572 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 168,000 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,152,781 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 283,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 164,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 77,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 175,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 45,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 391.56%. The purchase prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $161.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 78,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in General Motors Co by 150.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 338,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 383,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 117.79%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 149,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 62.60%. The purchase prices were between $17.73 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 253,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 73.19%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 44,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $179.43 and $242.17, with an estimated average price of $214.17.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.98 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $22.28.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71.