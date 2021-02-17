Private Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Clovis Oncology Inc, Novavax Inc

Investment company Private Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, sells SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Clovis Oncology Inc, Novavax Inc, Nutrien, Riot Blockchain Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Private Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Private Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 603,710 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. New Position SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 149,665 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 192,968 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.05% Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 919,283 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 188,690 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.5%. The holding were 603,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 177,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 25,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 18,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.72 and $167.32, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $187.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 6,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 32,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 254,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 89,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 110,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1049.57%. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 135,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF by 161.96%. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Security Bancshares by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $5.89 and $7.75, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 92,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.13 and $6.41, with an estimated average price of $5.04.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $106.31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.4 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.3.