Private Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Clovis Oncology Inc, Novavax Inc

Investment company Private Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, sells SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Clovis Oncology Inc, Novavax Inc, Nutrien, Riot Blockchain Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Private Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JPST, T, VDE, MU, OIH, DON, DES, EEM, TSLA, CRSP, CVX, OKE, XOM, COGT, PHG, XHB, ORBC, CBAT, POWW,
- Added Positions: VWO, IVW, VPL, XLE, GLD, F, VTV, SDY, DBA, XLB, XLI, XLF, VZ, KBE, UBFO, VBR, SLV, FXY, PEP, USMV, XLK, BMY, SPYD,
- Reduced Positions: XLU, XLP, FEZ, XLV, IWF, RIOT, EFA, UNG, ATUS, JNJ, CRDF,
- Sold Out: CLVS, NVAX, NTR,
For the details of Private Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Advisors, LLC
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 603,710 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 149,665 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 192,968 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.05%
- Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 919,283 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
- SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 188,690 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.5%. The holding were 603,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 177,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 25,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 18,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.72 and $167.32, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $187.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 6,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 32,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 254,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 89,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 110,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1049.57%. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 135,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF by 161.96%. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Security Bancshares by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $5.89 and $7.75, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 92,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.13 and $6.41, with an estimated average price of $5.04.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $106.31.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.4 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Private Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Private Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Private Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Private Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Private Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying