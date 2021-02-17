Aperture Investors, LLC Buys Lightspeed POS Inc, Certara Inc, Astec Industries Inc, Sells Etsy Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Aperture Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lightspeed POS Inc, Certara Inc, Astec Industries Inc, New York Times Co, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, sells Etsy Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Vistra Corp, Verra Mobility Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aperture Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Aperture Investors, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD) - 257,852 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 228,574 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.28% Certara Inc (CERT) - 600,000 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 403,350 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.84% Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) - 579,353 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.68%

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $46.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 257,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.59 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $57.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 236,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $118.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 62,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in AAR Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $36.22, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 199,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. The stock is now traded at around $249.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 24,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in New York Times Co by 133.31%. The purchase prices were between $38.29 and $51.77, with an estimated average price of $44.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 322,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc by 133.47%. The purchase prices were between $7.66 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $11.5. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 867,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 59.84%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $55.48, with an estimated average price of $47.77. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 403,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 248.14%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3310.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 214.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.37 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 267,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 76.91%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $37.96. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 285,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $17.87.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.8.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $56.6.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.