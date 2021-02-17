Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC Buys Unilever PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Bank Bradesco SA, Sells Unilever NV, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Investment company Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Bank Bradesco SA, BP PLC, United Breweries Co Inc, sells Unilever NV, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Almaden Minerals, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UL, BBD, CCU, IAG, AU, ITUB, GPL,
- Added Positions: RDS.A, BP, OR, GDXJ, AGI, PAAS, ABEV, GOLD, WPM, AEM, BTG, FNV, BNS, NTR, RGLD, EMX, DEO, MTA, EQNR, SAND, TOT, NVS, GFI, BCE, EQX, PHYS, CNI, VGZ, SKM, MMX, VOD, EXK,
- Reduced Positions: CEF, BIDU, NEM, FSM, PSLV,
- Sold Out: UN, BVN, AAU, ARCE, API, GTH,
For the details of Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/euro+pacific+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 615,707 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,410,133 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) - 3,084,739 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) - 2,954,979 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) - 427,291 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 149,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.44. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 726,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: United Breweries Co Inc (CCU)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in United Breweries Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 201,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Iamgold Corp (IAG)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.27 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $3.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $23.95. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 295.30%. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 278,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BP PLC (BP)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 128.26%. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 316,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $10.46 and $12.87, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 802,343 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 728.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 31,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 917.90%. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 177,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $99.45 and $112.04, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The sale prices were between $10.85 and $13.3, with an estimated average price of $12.19.Sold Out: Almaden Minerals Ltd (AAU)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Almaden Minerals Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.47 and $1.21, with an estimated average price of $0.87.Sold Out: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.98 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $37.84.Sold Out: Agora Inc (API)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $35.13 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $41.3.Sold Out: Genetron Holdings Ltd (GTH)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Genetron Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.08.
