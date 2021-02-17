Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Investment company Parcion Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parcion Private Wealth LLC. As of 2020Q4, Parcion Private Wealth LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $726 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 3,389,497 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 243,940 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 312,843 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 1,102,825 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 169,522 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%

Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 1,102,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 356,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 736.16%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 473,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF by 316.91%. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 134,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 277.06%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 95,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.46%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 56,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 64,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Crane Co by 53.51%. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $63.67. The stock is now traded at around $83.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 79,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $14.67 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.34.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49.