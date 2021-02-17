Bellevue Asset Management, Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Columbia Banking System Inc, PACCAR Inc

Investment company Bellevue Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Peloton Interactive Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Columbia Banking System Inc, PACCAR Inc, Timberland Bancorp Inc, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellevue Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Bellevue Asset Management, Llc owns 619 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PLTR, LUV, GSBD, DKNG, VCSH, DFS, WMT, ONTO, VTRS, SPGI, FIXD, MTCH, DDOG, FWONK, PFGC, SQ, RRR, TTD, AY2, CHX, TLRY, SONO, STRO, TWST, HARP, CHWY, NARI, SCHE, ACCD, IAC, CERT, DCT, ACTC, MSP, SNOW, LUNG, STEP, TRIL, ALGN, BRO, CCJ, CHKP, CLF, VALE, NEE, FTEK, HAE, PLUG, TSCO, UBS, USAT, URBN, SHOP, FTNT, GM, HHC, FRC, DOOR, ZG, NOW, APAM, MGNI, ACB, AMD, JRVR, RCKT,

FNX, FXO, IYF, JPIN, PXF, INTC, FXG, LMBS, PTON, ITA, AMZN, TSLA, SPCE, NIO, KMB, HON, SLV, GBT, TWNK, NGVT, RETA, TWLO, SMPL, WING, TRHC, ASND, ZTO, BILL, AYX, RPAY, ACA, GO, BRBR, ARES, ONEM, SLQT, FOUR, VNT, BOTZ, ROBO, VWO, INSM, OKE, NTES, MSI, MS, MANT, MHO, LYV, LEN, OTEX, HCSG, GVA, GILD, EQR, CRH, BMO, BIDU, AEO, LOPE, LBRDK, RVNC, STAY, SAIC, GWPH, RH, GWRE, LYB, QSR, EBS, EVR, WAL, VRSN, UMPQ, TXRH, SNE, Reduced Positions: MSFT, FTSM, COLB, VGT, WRB, PCAR, VHT, FXR, VCR, SBUX, COST, NFLX, DHR, GOOGL, VMW, FNDX, BRK.B, BA, DEO, MA, DVY, EMLP, KO, XOM, HD, PEP, PFE, WBA, DTN, EFA, FVD, IYE, PTF, VYM, XLU, MO, AEE, BAC, BK, CBRE, CVX, CL, ERIC, FDX, INFO, JNJ, KLAC, ORI, PNW, PRU, RIO, ROL, UPS, VTR, DIS, HEES, NSL, JHS, RQI, EMD, JFR, UTF, KMI, FB, WIX, BABA, CARR, OTIS, FXN, HEWJ, PPA, PRF, PTH, PUI, SCHB, XLP, HRTX, RAMP, ECOL, AON, ACGL, ADSK, BECN, BAM, KMX, CPRT, CUB, DUK, ENB, FNF, FCX, IT, GSK, ITGR, HDB, ING, INFY, KMT, LSCC, LAD, LYG, MLM, MRCY, MCHP, NEOG, PNFP, PRAA, SMTC, SLAB, LSI, SHOO, TSM, AXON, TEVA, MTN, VZ, VSAT, VMC, WFC, KTOS, HEI.A, TDG, KYN, ETW, ALGT, IOVA, NSPR, ENV, BWXT, NXPI, SBRA, APTV, FIVE, TPH, PTCT, REXR, HLT, QTWO, PCTY, ZEN, NOMD, HUBS, BOOT, NVRO, BPMC, BKI, UNVR, TRU, HLI, PEN, ARGX, DCPH, ALEC, PHR, BSV, DEM, FDD, FNDA, PGX, PID, VTWO,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 174,777 shares, 28.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,189 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 97,834 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 126,645 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,147 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $17.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 164 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 62.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $71.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $139.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 72.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.19 and $24.88, with an estimated average price of $22.02.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Rite Aid Corp. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $12.9.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The sale prices were between $62.92 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $69.1.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37.