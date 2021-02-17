Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. Buys Salesforce.com Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

Investment company Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, SPEM, SPMD,

CRM, SPEM, SPMD, Added Positions: SCHH, SPDW, HYLB, VWO, VSS, BNDX, VNQI, SCHF, HYD, MUB, VWOB, SUB, SCHP, LEMB, BND,

SCHH, SPDW, HYLB, VWO, VSS, BNDX, VNQI, SCHF, HYD, MUB, VWOB, SUB, SCHP, LEMB, BND, Reduced Positions: SCHA, VTI, IJR,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 179,284 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 163,261 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 322,630 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 162,437 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09% CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 221,834 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.72%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.81%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.