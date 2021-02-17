Summit Wealth Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Investment company Summit Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Summit Wealth Group, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 80,697 shares, 17.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 109,738 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 273,782 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 204,770 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.24% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 118,477 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.96%

Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $176.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 41,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 96,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 57,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 24,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $249.74 and $300.09, with an estimated average price of $276.88. The stock is now traded at around $319.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 8,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $345.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 7,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 204,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 49.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 129,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 118,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.29%. The purchase prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 61,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.