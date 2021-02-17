Berry Group, Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Freshpet Inc

Investment company Berry Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Citigroup Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, International Business Machines Corp, sells Union Pacific Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Freshpet Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, United Breweries Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berry Group, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Berry Group, Llc owns 112 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 84,029 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,628 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 110,174 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.01% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 37,367 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 32,459 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%

Berry Group, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berry Group, Llc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berry Group, Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berry Group, Llc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berry Group, Llc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.28. The stock is now traded at around $234.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berry Group, Llc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $184.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berry Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $125.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 110,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berry Group, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 161.25%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 26,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berry Group, Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 32.32%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $151.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berry Group, Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 105.31%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berry Group, Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $483.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berry Group, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berry Group, Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81.

Berry Group, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Berry Group, Llc sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $112.83 and $144.34, with an estimated average price of $129.32.

Berry Group, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Berry Group, Llc sold out a holding in United Breweries Co Inc. The sale prices were between $10.76 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $13.63.

Berry Group, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.