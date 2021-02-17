Archer Investment Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Viatris Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Intel Corp, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Investment company Archer Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Viatris Inc, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Quanta Services Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Intel Corp, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Dell Technologies Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archer Investment Corp. As of 2020Q4, Archer Investment Corp owns 637 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, PWR, XLNX, ARKK, WBA, PSA, EVF, PMX, VLUE, NSL, ADX, IIM, EGHT, AEIS, CRL, CLF, GGG, ITRI, LPSN, MOH, MPWR, NDSN, PENN, POWI, SAIA, XPO, STMP, TECH, TTC, WDFC, CROX, NAD, NEA, EVN, GTLS, MASI, ENSG, IRDM, GNRC, SPSC, CPRI, PRLB, ENPH, TRUP, CZR, SEDG, CABO, ALRM, CDAY, YETI, AMWL, XLG, RVT, JPS, NZF, PMF, ETG, UTG, NFJ, ETW, JRI, CDK, NCNO, EZU, IHF, IYG, SPHB, TAN, VPU, NLY, BYD, CTXS, FAST, LEN, NTDOY, ON, PLUG, RMBS, SGEN, STLD, ATLKY, RCS, TWN, JQC, GDV, UTF, KYN, GPM, PSLV, CSOD, TWTR, RGT, CHGG, MYOV, PTON, AIO, PLTR, VNT, RIDE, ARKG, GWX,

QQQ, VIG, IWM, FTCS, LQD, INTU, STZ, EFA, MBB, VUG, SPY, VTIP, VOE, VTI, NOBL, SPIB, AVGO, VIOG, PFE, MMM, MRNA, IGSB, VOO, SLV, ICLN, AGG, GLD, IYF, IJS, BA, ITA, ADBE, IVE, PYPL, TSLA, IVW, UNH, SO, CRM, CMCSA, BRK.B, IDU, OEF, ICF, TIP, XLE, EPP, XLU, XLV, DIA, BSV, OMCL, NEM, QCOM, TMO, NSRGY, VZ, JBT, PSX, EXC, LLY, CNC, BMY, CRWD, GLW, XOM, F, ED, GE, VTV, MPW, SPXU, CLX, DFEN, AMD, PAAS, TRMB, IWR, WAB, PHYS, IJT, CGC, IJK, IEI, SQ, ROKU, DOCU, GOVT, NIO, FTSL, DKNG, Reduced Positions: JPST, FLOT, IBM, COP, DIS, AAPL, MINT, BKLN, ONB, AMZN, OKE, MSFT, FTEC, NVDA, UPS, T, NEOG, DFS, RF, VGT, BAC, GOLD, ITOT, ETN, SWKS, KMI, FINX, IAA, LMT, VYM, BRKS, CPT, XLK, SHOP, EWJ, REVG, BATRK, FB, ABBV, GOOG, NET, EFAV, EFG, RSP, HYG, IHI, MOAT, PGX, PKW, IRM, BP, CVX, KO, COST, EXEL, FDS, FICO, HD, KL, NFLX, PEP, SYY, PM, FNV, TRP, MA, RDS.B, DOW, XLF, VNQ, C, SPLV, ARR, RDVY, QTEC, PWB, CL, WFC, OTIS, JKK, GILD, CTVA, IGV, HUM, WORK, MCK, FBND, NI, TGT, PSEC, CARR,

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 233,819 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 378,388 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 38,719 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,996 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 39,545 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.92%

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $139.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $151.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.28. The stock is now traded at around $234.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 53.78%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 16,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $143.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 39,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 40.57%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 7120.29%. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $415.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 1029.41%. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $228.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 93.93%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $60.26 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $68.73.

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $11.32.

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.01 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.11.

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Silvercorp Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.62 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.87.