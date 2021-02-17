swisspartners Advisors Ltd Buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, Royal Caribbean Group, Alcon Inc

Investment company swisspartners Advisors Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, Royal Caribbean Group, Alcon Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Logitech International SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, swisspartners Advisors Ltd. As of 2020Q4, swisspartners Advisors Ltd owns 22 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LYB, RCL, ALC, LOGI, UBS,

LYB, RCL, ALC, LOGI, UBS, Added Positions: WDC, BABA, ALK, DIS, VLO, XLY, HEWJ, GXC, GOOGL, MU, MPC, ABBV, AAXJ, EPP,

SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 80,370 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 101,209 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) - 68,980 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 49,099 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20% LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) - 81,968 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. New Position

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67. The stock is now traded at around $97.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 81,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 91,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 83,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $75.83 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $86.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $68.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 79,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.