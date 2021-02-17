>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

swisspartners Advisors Ltd Buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, Royal Caribbean Group, Alcon Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: VLO +1.73% LYB -0.18% RCL +1.23% ALC -2.77% LOGI -2.7% UBS -1.51%

Investment company swisspartners Advisors Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, Royal Caribbean Group, Alcon Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Logitech International SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, swisspartners Advisors Ltd. As of 2020Q4, swisspartners Advisors Ltd owns 22 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of swisspartners Advisors Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swisspartners+advisors+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of swisspartners Advisors Ltd
  1. SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 80,370 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
  2. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 101,209 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
  3. SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) - 68,980 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 49,099 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20%
  5. LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) - 81,968 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67. The stock is now traded at around $97.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 81,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 91,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 83,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $75.83 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $86.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $68.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 79,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of swisspartners Advisors Ltd. Also check out:

1. swisspartners Advisors Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. swisspartners Advisors Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. swisspartners Advisors Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that swisspartners Advisors Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)