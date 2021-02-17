Stableford Capital Ii Llc Buys Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Marriott International Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Discovery Inc

Investment company Stableford Capital Ii Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Marriott International Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Discovery Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Fox Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stableford Capital Ii Llc. As of 2020Q4, Stableford Capital Ii Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MMP, EPD, MAR, ALK, JBLU, BRK.B, IWN, PEP, CVX, C, DUK, VZ, FRT, COST, D, SO, ANTM, PG, KMI, HUM, APD, PSX, NEE, RTX, LIN, SBUX, HON, ABT, XOM, BAC, DD, COP, BA, WMT, UNH, UPS, UNP, SHW, NVDA, NKE, ECL, MCD, HD, VOE, EOS, POWW, GBDC,
- Added Positions: LUV, JNJ, MRK, PFE, KO, MSFT, CCEP, AAPL, WFC, JPM, AMZN, MA, V, FB, GOOGL, SCHH, IVV, VB, PFF, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: VPU, FOX, FISV, IEF, CMCSA, EXC, ARCC, USB,
- Sold Out: TLT, DISCA, LSXMK, VCLT, VTRS,
These are the top 5 holdings of STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 176,865 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 62,992 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,501 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 300,521 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,973 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $40.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 33,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 72,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $131.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 9,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 73,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $245.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 108.40%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 38,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 280.63%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $165.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 223.30%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 310.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,164 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $19.27 and $30.09, with an estimated average price of $24.56.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $34.14 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $39.44.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.
