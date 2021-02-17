>
Stableford Capital Ii Llc Buys Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Marriott International Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Discovery Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: LUV +0.92% JNJ +0.36% MRK +1.74% PFE +0.58% KO -0.28% MMP +0.34% EPD +0.09% MAR +0.72% ALK +0.08% JBLU +1.14% BRK.B -0.01% TLT +0.64%

Investment company Stableford Capital Ii Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Marriott International Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Discovery Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Fox Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stableford Capital Ii Llc. As of 2020Q4, Stableford Capital Ii Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stableford+capital+ii+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC
  1. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 176,865 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  2. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 62,992 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,501 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  4. BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 300,521 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,973 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $40.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 33,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 72,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $131.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 9,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 73,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $245.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 108.40%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 38,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 280.63%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $165.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 223.30%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 310.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,164 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $19.27 and $30.09, with an estimated average price of $24.56.

Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $34.14 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $39.44.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.



