Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) Executive VP & CFO Jean A Bua Sold $595,775 of Shares

Executive VP & CFO of Netscout Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean A Bua (insider trades) sold 19,126 shares of NTCT on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $31.15 a share. The total sale was $595,775.

NetScout Systems Inc offers real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions used by service provider, enterprise and government networks. NetScout Systems Inc has a market cap of $2.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.360000 with a P/E ratio of 151.81 and P/S ratio of 2.63. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with NetScout Systems Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, World-Wide Sales John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NTCT stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $31. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.06% since.

COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NTCT stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $29.58. The price of the stock has increased by 2.64% since.

