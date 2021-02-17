>
Rapid7 Inc (RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas Sold $8.8 million of Shares

February 17, 2021 | About: RPD -2.26%

CEO of Rapid7 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Corey E. Thomas (insider trades) sold 105,796 shares of RPD on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $83.3 a share. The total sale was $8.8 million.

Rapid7 Inc is a provider of security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an active approach to cyber security. Rapid7 Inc has a market cap of $4.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.740000 with and P/S ratio of 10.03. Rapid7 Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Rapid7 Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 105,796 shares of RPD stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $83.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, General Counsel Peter Kaes sold 30,000 shares of RPD stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $83.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.91% since.
  • Director Thomas E Schodorf sold 750 shares of RPD stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $88.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RPD, click here

.

