First Horizon Corp (FHN) SEVP COO Anthony J Restel Sold $738,531 of Shares

SEVP COO of First Horizon Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony J Restel (insider trades) sold 45,843 shares of FHN on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $16.11 a share. The total sale was $738,531.

First Horizon National Corp is engaged in providing financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to consumer and commercial customers. First Horizon Corp has a market cap of $8.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.950000 with a P/E ratio of 10.11 and P/S ratio of 2.28. The dividend yield of First Horizon Corp stocks is 3.75%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with First Horizon Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of FHN stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $15.62. The price of the stock has increased by 2.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SEVP COO Anthony J Restel sold 45,843 shares of FHN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $16.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.99% since.

President - Regional Banking Michael J Brown sold 36,616 shares of FHN stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $14.49. The price of the stock has increased by 10.08% since.

Sr EVP & Chief Credit Officer Susan L Springfield sold 25,151 shares of FHN stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $13.79. The price of the stock has increased by 15.66% since.

