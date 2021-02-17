Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CFO of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Troy A. Ignelzi (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of KRTX on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $119.57 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $3.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $121.060000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Karuna Therapeutics Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of KRTX stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $114.06. The price of the stock has increased by 6.14% since.

Former 10% Owner Health Llc Puretech sold 1,000,000 shares of KRTX stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $118. The price of the stock has increased by 2.59% since.

Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of KRTX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has increased by 21.06% since.

