Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz Sold $619,940 of Shares

February 17, 2021 | About: SDGR -5.31%

EVP & CFO of Schrodinger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joel Lebowitz (insider trades) sold 5,574 shares of SDGR on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $111.22 a share. The total sale was $619,940.

Schrodinger Inc has a market cap of $7.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $105.000000 with and P/S ratio of 58.39. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Schrodinger Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of SDGR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $111.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.59% since.
  • EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of SDGR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $99.08. The price of the stock has increased by 5.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Chief Business Officer Cony D'cruz sold 4,800 shares of SDGR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $106.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.
  • SVP & Chief HR Officer Jennifer Daniel sold 6,020 shares of SDGR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $105.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.43% since.
  • SVP & Chief HR Officer Jennifer Daniel sold 4,012 shares of SDGR stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $99.9. The price of the stock has increased by 5.11% since.
  • EVP, Science Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,873 shares of SDGR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $99.13. The price of the stock has increased by 5.92% since.
  • EVP & Chief Business Officer Cony D'cruz sold 4,800 shares of SDGR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $94.84. The price of the stock has increased by 10.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SDGR, click here

.

