Novanta Inc (NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley Sold $579,640 of Shares

CFO of Novanta Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Buckley (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of NOVT on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $144.91 a share. The total sale was $579,640.

Novanta Inc,designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical, industrial, electronics and scientific markets. Novanta Inc has a market cap of $5.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $143.100000 with a P/E ratio of 123.34 and P/S ratio of 8.44. Novanta Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Novanta Inc. .

