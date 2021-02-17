Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) EVP, GEN. COUN. & SECRTY Mark Andrew Sherman Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP, GEN. COUN. & SECRTY of Dolby Laboratories Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Andrew Sherman (insider trades) sold 13,000 shares of DLB on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $95 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Dolby Laboratories Inc is an audio and imaging technologies company that transforms entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work and on mobile devices. It derives its revenue from licensing audio technologies. Dolby Laboratories Inc has a market cap of $9.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $94.500000 with a P/E ratio of 30.69 and P/S ratio of 7.74. The dividend yield of Dolby Laboratories Inc stocks is 0.94%. Dolby Laboratories Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Dolby Laboratories Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Kevin J Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of DLB stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $91.93. The price of the stock has increased by 2.8% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of DLB stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $90.82. The price of the stock has increased by 4.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, GEN. COUN. & SECRTY Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of DLB stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $91.6. The price of the stock has increased by 3.17% since.

VP, Corporate Controller Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of DLB stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $91.01. The price of the stock has increased by 3.83% since.

Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of DLB stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 5% since.

Director N William Jr Jasper sold 3,627 shares of DLB stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $90.33. The price of the stock has increased by 4.62% since.

