Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) President and CEO Richard A Md Miller Bought $350,000 of Shares

President and CEO of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard A Md Miller (insider trades) bought 100,000 shares of CRVS on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $3.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $350,000.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $101.022 million; its shares were traded at around $3.600000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

