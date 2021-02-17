Qorvo Inc (QRVO) President and CEO Robert A Bruggeworth Sold $890,950 of Shares

President and CEO of Qorvo Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert A Bruggeworth (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of QRVO on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $178.19 a share. The total sale was $890,950.

Qorvo Inc is a semiconductor product manufacturer. It sells its products to companies engaged in the telecommunication, infrastructure and defense industries. Qorvo Inc has a market cap of $19.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $174.610000 with a P/E ratio of 41.78 and P/S ratio of 5.45. Qorvo Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.80% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Robert A Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of QRVO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $178.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of QRVO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $178.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John R Harding sold 1,200 shares of QRVO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $177.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.42% since.

VP, Global Operations Paul J Fego sold 3,000 shares of QRVO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $178.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 1,086 shares of QRVO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $178.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QRVO, click here