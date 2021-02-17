>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) President and CEO Robert A Bruggeworth Sold $890,950 of Shares

February 17, 2021 | About: QRVO -1.37%

President and CEO of Qorvo Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert A Bruggeworth (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of QRVO on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $178.19 a share. The total sale was $890,950.

Qorvo Inc is a semiconductor product manufacturer. It sells its products to companies engaged in the telecommunication, infrastructure and defense industries. Qorvo Inc has a market cap of $19.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $174.610000 with a P/E ratio of 41.78 and P/S ratio of 5.45. Qorvo Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.80% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Robert A Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of QRVO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $178.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of QRVO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $178.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director John R Harding sold 1,200 shares of QRVO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $177.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.42% since.
  • VP, Global Operations Paul J Fego sold 3,000 shares of QRVO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $178.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.
  • Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 1,086 shares of QRVO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $178.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QRVO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)