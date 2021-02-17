>
Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) Senior EVP of Principal Sub. Mark E Thompson Sold $1.5 million of Shares

February 17, 2021 | About: HBAN -0.53%

Senior EVP of Principal Sub. of Huntington Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark E Thompson (insider trades) sold 100,197 shares of HBAN on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $15 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a multi-state financial holding company. It provides full-service commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services, as well as automobile financing, investment management services, and among others. Huntington Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $15.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.970000 with a P/E ratio of 21.38 and P/S ratio of 3.21. The dividend yield of Huntington Bancshares Inc stocks is 4.01%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Huntington Bancshares Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Senior Exec. VP Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 19,811 shares of HBAN stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $14.2. The price of the stock has increased by 5.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and Controller Nancy E Maloney sold 35,022 shares of HBAN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $14.9. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.
  • Senior EVP of Principal Sub. Mark E Thompson sold 100,197 shares of HBAN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.2% since.
  • Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off Paul G Heller sold 75,646 shares of HBAN stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $13.58. The price of the stock has increased by 10.24% since.

