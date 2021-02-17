Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Senior Vice President and CFO Brian T Olsavsky Sold $3.8 million of Shares

Senior Vice President and CFO of Amazon.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian T Olsavsky (insider trades) sold 1,177 shares of AMZN on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $3257.88 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

Amazon.com Inc is an online retailer. The Company sells its products through the website which provides services, such as advertising services and co-branded credit card agreements. It also offers electronic devices like Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets. Amazon.com Inc has a market cap of $1666.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $3308.640000 with a P/E ratio of 79.21 and P/S ratio of 4.36. Amazon.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 39.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Amazon.com Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Amazon.com Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President and CFO Brian T Olsavsky sold 1,177 shares of AMZN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $3257.88. The price of the stock has increased by 1.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of AMZN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $3257.88. The price of the stock has increased by 1.56% since.

Vice President Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of AMZN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $3257.88. The price of the stock has increased by 1.56% since.

Director Judith A Mcgrath sold 340 shares of AMZN stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $3328.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.

