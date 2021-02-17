>
Celanese Corp (CE) EVP & CFO Scott A Richardson Sold $868,075 of Shares

February 17, 2021 | About: CE +0.99%

EVP & CFO of Celanese Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott A Richardson (insider trades) sold 6,500 shares of CE on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $133.55 a share. The total sale was $868,075.

Celanese Corp is a chemical producer. It focus is to produce industrial specialties and acetyl which are used in various end markets including coatings and adhesives. It also produces cellulose derivatives. Celanese Corp has a market cap of $15.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $132.420000 with a P/E ratio of 7.81 and P/S ratio of 2.76. The dividend yield of Celanese Corp stocks is 1.92%. Celanese Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.10% over the past ten years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Scott A Richardson sold 6,500 shares of CE stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $133.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CE, click here

.

