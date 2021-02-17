Cooke & Bieler Lp Buys Allstate Corp, General Mills Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Sells Progressive Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, CBRE Group Inc

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Cooke & Bieler Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Allstate Corp, General Mills Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Leidos Holdings Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, sells Progressive Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, CBRE Group Inc, TE Connectivity, Snap-on Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooke & Bieler Lp. As of 2020Q4, Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 100 stocks with a total value of $9.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 11,160,425 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 2,701,687 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Colfax Corp (CFX) - 6,337,233 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 10,759,643 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 4,604,704 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.39. The stock is now traded at around $104.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 694,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $160.44 and $184.86, with an estimated average price of $169.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 323,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in BrightView Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 969,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 14091.23%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 943,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,578,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 50.59%. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,745,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 56.89%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 879,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,891,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,859,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $4.07 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.64.

Cooke & Bieler Lp reduced to a holding in Progressive Corp by 41.66%. The sale prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Cooke & Bieler Lp still held 983,066 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp reduced to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 36.55%. The sale prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.21. The stock is now traded at around $125.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Cooke & Bieler Lp still held 943,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp reduced to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 40.14%. The sale prices were between $43.92 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $69.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Cooke & Bieler Lp still held 1,297,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp reduced to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 27.03%. The sale prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.4. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Cooke & Bieler Lp still held 1,051,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp reduced to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 21.5%. The sale prices were between $180.49 and $203.43, with an estimated average price of $191.68. The stock is now traded at around $193.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Cooke & Bieler Lp still held 714,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp reduced to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 26.88%. The sale prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.5. The stock is now traded at around $188.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Cooke & Bieler Lp still held 668,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.