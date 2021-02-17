Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc Buys NorthWestern Corp, Tower Semiconductor, KAR Auction Services Inc, Sells Livent Corp, Saia Inc, Virtusa Corp

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc (Current Portfolio) buys NorthWestern Corp, Tower Semiconductor, KAR Auction Services Inc, Werner Enterprises Inc, NuVasive Inc, sells Livent Corp, Saia Inc, Virtusa Corp, MYR Group Inc, Hexcel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc. As of 2020Q4, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) - 398,670 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28% Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) - 396,524 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52% Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) - 2,681,957 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) - 1,113,986 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.9% Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 576,628 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in NorthWestern Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.03 and $62.03, with an estimated average price of $55.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 501,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $22.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,010,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,270,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 560,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Matador Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $13.3, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,508,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.81 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 109,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in NuVasive Inc by 387.20%. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $56.51, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 480,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Deluxe Corp by 136.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.2, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $38.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,013,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 87.68%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 644,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Materion Corp by 159.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $63.72, with an estimated average price of $57.58. The stock is now traded at around $68.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 315,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $36.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 862,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Belden Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 892,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $14.03.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $129.2 and $188.79, with an estimated average price of $164.69.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $49.25 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $50.23.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Jernigan Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $17.21.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.79 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $16.99.