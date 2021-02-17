>
Rowland & Co Investment Counsel Buys Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells Aflac Inc, Clorox Co, Nordstrom Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: AAPL -1.76% TROW +0.01% DIS +0.05% GOOG +0.3% JPM +0.31% GNTX -0.22% PSA +1.79% BIO +0.94% SMG -2.17% SCHD +0.13% DLR +0.79% C +1%

Investment company Rowland & Co Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Aflac Inc, Clorox Co, Nordstrom Inc, Meredith Corp, Abercrombie & Fitch Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rowland & Co Investment Counsel. As of 2020Q4, Rowland & Co Investment Counsel owns 149 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ROWLAND & CO INVESTMENT COUNSEL
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,680 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 231.52%
  2. Intel Corp (INTC) - 289,326 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  3. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 138,170 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 246,735 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  5. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 73,529 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.28. The stock is now traded at around $234.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.68 and $643.45, with an estimated average price of $570.27. The stock is now traded at around $655.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $150.05 and $200.05, with an estimated average price of $171.77. The stock is now traded at around $238.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94. The stock is now traded at around $138.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1312.73. The stock is now traded at around $1459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel added to a holding in Apple Inc by 231.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 154,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 631.54%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.29. The stock is now traded at around $163.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,951 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.19%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2128.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 65.96%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 153.21%. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $30.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Sold Out: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $22.97, with an estimated average price of $18.39.

Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.92 and $33.9, with an estimated average price of $31.95.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.



