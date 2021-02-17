Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad Buys Walmart Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Service Corp International, GSX Techedu Inc

Investment company Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, HDFC Bank, Rockwell Automation Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Service Corp International, GSX Techedu Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, American Water Works Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad. As of 2020Q4, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad owns 1880 stocks with a total value of $20.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,889,432 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,687,052 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 309,453 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 358,886 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,676,145 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $81.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 744,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 440,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.41. The stock is now traded at around $187.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $288.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.33 and $146.69, with an estimated average price of $112.83. The stock is now traded at around $193.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 239.84%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $147.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 902,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 1053.62%. The purchase prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.62. The stock is now traded at around $447.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 159,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 662.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,980,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 830.58%. The purchase prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245. The stock is now traded at around $248.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 202,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Bruker Corp by 2205.56%. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $55.48, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 411,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc by 3804.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.59 and $105.03, with an estimated average price of $94.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 171,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $72.6.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $34.45.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.